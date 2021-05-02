Is Philosophy relevant in the age of Science?

In this interview on Zain Khan Live, Matt Ehret, and renowned Pakistani philosopher Abdul Manan explore the relationship of philosophy and science with a focus on the figures of Sam Harris, Richard Dawkins, and Bertrand Russell.

How do these popular philosophers fail to bridge the gap separating these two worlds? Are Harris and Dawkins correct in asserting that a science of morality must replace all articles of faith? If science progresses towards states of perfectibility over time, then is there a guiding standard beyond cold utilitarianism that guides the creative scientist towards their discoveries? Most importantly, the question is asked: how is it that an understanding of the failures of false paths of thinking enhances one's own ability to both problem solve and tap into our innate potentials for creative reason?

