Is the China Spy Balloon Story full of Hot Air? [PressTV's News Review]
The US military has just shot down the Chinese spy balloon which has gripped the news cycle across North America for two days. Is this story what it seems? Is it theater? How would you begin to think about this?
In the following episode of Press TV's News Review, I was invited to join Press TV Washington correspondent Colin Campbell to discuss this topic
in going to the source to get the story on this balloon i found the announcement of more money for Ukraine ‘security’ buried under the balloon.
Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder Holds an On-Camera Press Briefing
Feb. 3, 2023
Brigadier General Pat Ryder, Pentagon Press Secretary at timestamp 2:15 of https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4r9wp3OZblI says:
“Separately, the Department of Defense announced today a significant new package of security assistance for Ukraine. This includes the authorization of a Presidential drawdown of security assistance valued at up to $425 million, as well as $1.75 billion in Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funds.
The presidential drawdown is the 31st such drawdown of equipment from DOD inventories for Ukraine. In total, the U.S. has now committed $32 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since 2014 and $29.3 billion since Russia's unprovoked and illegal invasion nearly one year ago this month. Today's announcement includes critical air defense capabilities to help Ukraine defend its people, as well as armored infantry vehicles and more equipment that Ukraine is using to affect — so effectively, including Javelin antitank missiles, artillery ammunition, and conventional and long-range rockets for U.S.-provided HIMARS. Additional information on the security package can be found on defense.gov.
In regards to our announcement last night regarding the high-altitude surveillance balloon, I'm not going to have much new information to provide other than to say that the North American Aerospace Defense Command continues to monitor it closely. While we won't get into specifics in regards to the exact location, I can tell you that the balloon continues to move eastward and is currently over the center of the continental United States. Again, we currently assess that the balloon does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground at this time, and we'll continue to review — or excuse me — continue to monitor and review options.”
Of course it is full of hot air. Clowns on the ground & balloons in the air. I am surprised at those who treat it as gospel . But it especially pains me to see those that may be using it as a limited hangout. My patience wears ever thinner. These are the same folks who sold us those WMD's.
