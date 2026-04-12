In this episode of Crypto Rich, I was asked to share my analysis of Trump’s motives in the Middle East, and the possible outcomes for the ceasefire negotiations now underway.

Will Israel behave or sabotage peace talks? Is it possible that Israeli sabotage is part of the plan? Could Israel’s isolation, and destruction also be a part of a broader agenda? How and why would this happen? We address all this and more in the show below:

A message to all subscribers:

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