This Sunday June 25 at 2pm Eastern Time, The Rising Tide Foundation will host a lecture on universal history and science titled ‘Islamic Roots and al-Khwarizi’s Algebra’.

In this lecture, professors Pascal Chevrier and Kevin Champagne will introduce the contours of history that shaped the islamic renaissance and which was in turn shaped by this renaissance movement. The figure of Mohammed al-Khwarizmi, whose insights into the physical realities underlying number gave rise to a revolution that is sorely lost on today’s society.

To access the live lecture, click on the zoom link below: