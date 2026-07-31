Jesus in the Sky with Diamonds... a Holographic UFO Disclosure on the Horizon

In this episode of Man in America, I sat down with Seth Holehouse to expose the hidden agenda behind the alien disclosure push, and why it might be the biggest tool ever built to replace Christianity. We trace the occult roots behind today's UFO narratives through Project Blue Beam, Operation Phoenix, and CIA mind control programs like MK Ultra, all the way back to a Luciferian doctrine that's been rebranding itself for over a century.

Once you see the pattern, you won't watch another "disclosure" headline the same way again.

Follow Seth’s Man in America podcast here

An Antidote to Disclosure Day... The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs Matthew Ehret · Jun 14 Steven Spielberg’s new film ‘Disclosure Day’ has finally arrived, and I suppose everyone should be excited to know that Hollywood isn’t run by the CIA or Satanists as we so long suspected, but is actually a hub of truth tellers obsessed with lifting the veil on government lies… Read full story

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress

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