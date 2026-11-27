In this Breaking Free of Psyops, I decided to review the forgotten battles which John F. Kennedy had waged alongside an international network of like minded patriots across Africa, Europe, Russia and Asia to combat the systems of empire, fascism and feudalism with a full spectrum program that tackled the physical, intellectual and spiritual needs of humanity.

What was Kennedy’s strategic vision in regards to Pan-African development?

What about his relationship with DeGaulle and the anti-NATO leadership of Europe?

What was his plan to end the Cold War by offering a US-Russian joint space program?

What was his plan for nuclear energy and water development?

What did JFK have to say about the theories of Thomas Malthus then shaping a Gaia revival paradigm shift?

What battles did he wage against the FBI and CIA and how did he support patriots in Hollywood in opposition to the satanic takeover of US culture then in play?

Towards the end of the program, I talk about a clip for the 1973 film Executive Action by Dalton Trumbo which can be watched in full here.

You can watch the full program on Substack above, or Youtube here , or Rumble here

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

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