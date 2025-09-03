In a few days, Cynthia and I will be in Toronto for two events and you’re invited.

On September 6 come down to a live screening of our new film Roswell and the Birth of a New Legend at a University of Toronto cinema. In this first event, we are teaming up with our friends at TODAQ Micro and will feature a live dialogue with the audience about the making of this movie, and the research behind our Hidden Hand Behind UFOs series.

200 tickets are available (including Add-ons for a pre-film event), so get them on Eventbrite here:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/film-screening-roswell-and-the-birth-of-a-new-legend-tickets-1599178508969?aff=oddtdtcreator

Event #2: Renaissance or Dark Age? A Symposium in 3 Acts

THEN on Sunday September 7 we will take place in Claremont (just east of Toronto) and will feature an afternoon of presentations about cultural warfare, history and art with presentations delivered by myself, Cynthia and David Gosselin (Editor of New Lyre and Age of the Muses). You can get tickets below:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/renaissance-or-dark-age-a-symposium-in-3-acts-tickets-1588416108339?aff=oddtdtcreator

On Eventbrite, add-ons are available for $6 giving you access to Subways sandwiches. Cookies and refreshments will be available for all.

*Additionally, for anyone wishing to buy books authored by myself, Cynthia and David Gosselin, hard copies will be available in both venues.