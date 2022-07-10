In this episode of Canada-Poli, I was invited to discuss the importance of staying maladjusted to the insanity that we have been told is "normal". During the course of the conversation, manmade global warming is debunked at length as well as a number of other sacred cows that keep society under the shackles of an unelected technocratic priesthood.

Click on the image to watch the show on Rumbl

Matthew Ehret the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas trilogy. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .

And subscribe to my new Telegram channel at T.me/CanadianPatriotPress