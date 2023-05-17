Tonight at 8pm Eastern Time, feel free to join into some metaphysical explorations with Johannes Kepler and the Rising Tide Foundation study group as we begin chapter II of book IV of the Harmonies of the World. This chapter is titled ‘The Number and Kind of the Faculties of the Soul in Accordance with the Harmonies’

To review the recording of session 1 click here and session 2, click here

Access the live workshop this evening (Wednesday May 17 at 8pm Eastern Time) by clicking the zoom link below: