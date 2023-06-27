Last week, the Rising Tide Foundation weekly reading group plunged into the final section of Kepler’s Book 4 of Harmonies of the World under the title ‘Epilogue on Sublunary Nature’. The recording to my opening presentation and our reading session follows below:

If you would like to feed your mind with some universal concepts this Wednesday June 28 at 8pm Eastern Time, then jump into the last reading session of Kepler’s Harmonies by clicking the zoom link below: