Last Wednesday, The RTF weekly study group began to work through the metaphysics of the astronomer Johannes Kepler by beginning book 4 of his Harmonies of the World (downloadable here) which saw Kepler introduce his devotion to the Platonic method that lay at the heart of his revolutionary discoveries.

As we learned from this reading, and the previous Phaedo study group, this method was itself tied to the potent concept that each human being is made in the image of a living Creator. This concept also presumes that each individual soul is sacred due to our participation in the divine and have inalienable rights because of this fact. The “scientific proof” of this concept is best demonstrated by the fact that each of us has the power to discover the laws shaping creation.

By bridging the divide between the “subjective” and “objective” through leaps of creative discovery, great Platonic scientists like Kepler, Leibniz, Ben Franklin and Max Planck demonstrate that we should find ourselves connected ever more deeply to the harmony of creation and the mind of God rather than divided us from this truth as oligarchical perversions of “science” have been doing for centuries.

