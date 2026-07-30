Keynes vs the Austrian School: Two Mental Diseases Designed to Destroy the American System

If you thought the only alternative to the economic theories of John Maynard Keynes were found in the Austrian School of Friedrich von Hayek… or if you thought the only alternative to the theories of Karl Marx’s socialism were found in the system of Adam Smith’s Laissez faire capitalism, then you need to watch this jam packed conversation with Crypto Rich on the topic of the controlled dialectic of the Austrian vs British schools as two equally dysfunctional systems that were literally created to destroy any understanding of the authentic American System of political economy.

In this video, you will discover the strange roots of the Austrian School of Carl von Menger which emerged in the bowels of the Hapsburg Empire in the 19th century and which pioneered the world’s first Corporatist fascist model of government in Austria in 1919 under the guiding budget cutting hand of Ludwig von Mises and Friedrich von Hayek.

You will also discover why FDR was never a Keynesian, and why the eugenics loving, world government promoting pedophile John Maynard Keynes had much more in common with his life long friend Friedrich von Hayek than history books would have you believe.

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress

A message to all subscribers:

Many people know that I am extremely devoted to total top down solutions to humanity’s problems. While I believe that citizen engagement and the fight to impose policies that break the chains of oligarchism are extremely important, I am not ignorant to the dangers which we all face moving into the coming storm. As such having back up plans to protect ourselves and our loved ones is smart. Mikkel Thorup, founder of Expat Money, is someone who has spent many years helping people make the transition to more stable terrain abroad. If you’d like to check out his program, take part in his workshops, consultations, or just download his new free special report ‘Plan-B: Residencies & Instant Citizenships’, then click this link: expatmoney.com/matt