What role did the Templars play in the overthrow of the ecumenical alliance led by Charlemagne, Haroun al Rashid and the Khazarian kingdom of the 8-10th century?

How were the Crusades orchestrated, and how did the gnostic mystery cult of Hashashins interface with the Templars (and Hospitaller knights) during the clash of civilizations of the 11-13th centuries? More importantly, what effect did these dynamics have on the rise of Venice and our current world one thousand years later?

In this first of a two part conference in Calgary Alberta, I discussed these ideas and much more.

Watch part two (delivered by Cynthia Chung) here:

