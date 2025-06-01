A strange event took place in Ottawa on May 27, 2025 as King Charles III flew in a French AirbusCC330 across the ocean, then was chauffeured in a 27 car motorcade to Canada’s parliament to deliver a throne speech- inaugurating the new session of parliament under Canada’s — Prime Minister Mark Carney.

After ironically acknowledging unceded land in his opening remarks, King Charles (owner of 89% of Canada’s surface area dubbed ‘Crown land’) proceeded to lecture Canada’s representatives about committing to de-carbonization, arctic militarization and supporting European militarization via the Re-Arm Europe Plan against Russia.

Carney’s imperial pedigree

Mark Carney has let it be known that he wishes to enmesh Canada more deeply into the British imperial system and the European satraps which fell for London’s Euro trap 30 years ago.

Formerly the Governor of the Bank of Canada, then the Bank of England, and later the UN’s special envoy on climate finance, Carney now stands at the center of Canada’s political future.

He is known to be one of the key architects behind Canada2020—the very think tank that selected and managed Justin Trudeau’s political career—and now stands as Canada’s Prime Minister. He served as a steering committee member of the powerful Bilderberg Group (founded by unreconstructed SS officer Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands), and was president of England’s powerful Chatham House which oversees its junior chapter- the Council on Foreign Relations in the USA.

As World Economic Forum Trustee and architect of the green agenda, Mark Carney has worked closely with King Charles in announcing the Great Reset Agenda, Lynne Forrester de Rothschild’s Council for Inclusive Capitalism (which fused with the Vatican in 2021) and co-organized the King’s Sustainable Business Initiative set up in 2020 to re-wire international finance around a new ‘green’ de-carbonization ethos.

As Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney has alluded to Canada’s owners not wishing to join the USA…

He has also made it known that he wants King Charles to take a more active role in shaping Canada’s identity even inviting the King to open up the parliament of Canada by delivering the Throne Speech… the first time a sitting monarch has done this in nearly 50 years.

But who is Mark Carney, really? And who does he serve? Who are the owners of Canada to which he refers? The people—or other forces?

Cecil Rhodes and the Church of the British Empire

Carney is no mere banker. He is the high priest of a new imperial order cloaked in green. His mission is technocratic governance, disguised as moral stewardship. He operates not as a public servant, but as a steward of empire—an empire that never died after World War 2 as many have been told, but merely changed its form.

To understand Carney, we must go back to the vision that shaped him—one born not in Ottawa, but in London, 1877. That year, Cecil Rhodes penned a manifesto calling for the extension of British rule throughout the world, and ultimately, the “recovery of the United States of America as an integral part of the British Empire.”

Rhodes’ instrument would not be military conquest, but an elite managerial class trained in British institutions, funded through the Rhodes Trust, and spread across the globe as ideological missionaries.

In his manifesto Rhodes outlined the basis of the Rhodes Scholarship program that would soon be created saying:



“Let us form the same kind of society a Church for the extension of the British Empire. A society which should have members in every part of the British Empire working with one object and one idea we should have its members placed at our universities and our schools and should watch the English youth passing through their hands just one perhaps in every thousand would have the mind and feelings for such an object, he should be tried in every way, he should be tested whether he is endurant, possessed of eloquence, disregardful of the petty details of life, and if found to be such, then elected and bound by oath to serve for the rest of his life in his County. He should then be supported if without means by the Society and sent to that part of the Empire where it was felt he was needed.”

This was the genesis of the Roundtable Movement. Built by Rhodes and continued by Lord Alfred Milner, Philip Kerr, George Parkins, Leo Amery and Lionel Curtis… sociopathic Oxford men who were groomed in the fires of the Boer Wars overseeing concentration camps later adopted by Adolf Hitler decades later. This invisible empire sought to entrench British dominance through education, think tanks, and financial power.

In 1920, Lord Milner’s network birthed two of the most powerful institutions in modern global governance: the Royal Institute of International Affairs in London (also known as Chatham House), and its American counterpart, the Council on Foreign Relations—what Hillary Clinton would later refer to as “The Mothership.”

As an Oxford trained, former president of The Royal Institute of International Affairs, Mark Carney is their spiritual descendant.

His language is urgent: climate, crisis, carbon. But behind the façade lies a more dangerous vision. In Carney’s world, governments obey central banks. Carbon becomes currency. Energy use becomes behavior. And behavior gets tracked, scored, and taxed.

This system is not new.

In 1933, a group called Technocracy Inc. proposed a North American “Technate,” ruled by engineers, not elected officials.

Their vision included replacing money with “energy credits,” eliminating elections, and monitoring every human action through a centrally managed data regime. The Canadian head of this movement was Joshua Haldeman—the grandfather of Elon Musk.

Prior to running Technocracy Inc in Canada (from 1936-1941), Musk’s grandfather led the Fabian Society’s Cooperative Commonwealth Federation of Saskatchewan (from 1933-1936) with the goal of imposing “scientific management of society” onto the world. The Canadian branch of London’s Fabian Society was itself established by six Rhodes Scholars in 1931 with one member (Escott Reid) who would spearhead the creation of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in 1947

Another member (F.R. Scott) would manage Pierre Elliot Trudeau at the Privy Council Office in Ottawa during the 1950s… Trudeau was himself trained by Rhodes Scholars like William Yandall Elliot and initiated into the Fabian Society under the tutelage of the London School of Economic’s Harold Laski.

These ideas—control through cybernetic systems, management through data feedback loops—permeated Canadian political life throughout the 20th century.

In the 1960s, the Quiet Revolution gutted Christianity from Quebec and replaced it with a new secular order built on systems control and a new technocratic elite- sometimes with French names, but always loyal to British imperial influence. Quebec Rhodes Scholars with names such as Jean Beetz and the creator of the Quebec Ministry of Education, Paul Gérin-Lajoie worked closely with Pierre Trudeau at the University Laval where they oversaw this transformation of Quebec governance and culture.

Upon being lifted into the position of Prime Minister, Pierre Elliot Trudeau unleashed a wave of cybernetic restructuring throughout the federal government. This included the creation of The Canadian Club of Rome in 1970 which set the stage for reforming the entire Canadian governance system around a logic of ‘adapting to limits’… Among co-founders of this agency alongside Trudeau were Rhodes Scholar Roland Mitchner (governor general of Canada), Maurice Strong, Rhodes Scholar Alistair Gillepsi and Oxford trained Marc Lalonde.

This nest was directly responsible for the creation of Environment Canada, which had applied systems analysis in order to transform what was once a policy of water and energy development, centered around a national mission, towards “ecosystems management”.

Under the Club of Rome (financed by David Rockefeller and Prince Bernhard and brought into the World Economic Forum in 1973), a strict dualism between civilized humanity characterized by change and the “unchanging pure equilibrium” of nature was assumed as law, and with this assumption, a new green religion arose masking its fascist intentions behind a “new Canadian nationalism” centered not around a love of freedom or development, but around a fear of both American and Russian aggressors and unfortunate admiration for Britain.

It should be noted that although Trudeau was an enthusiastic participant at Club of Rome meetings, even sponsoring the 1971 Conference in Montebello, Quebec which gave birth to the work “Limits to Growth” the following year, he did not become an officially registered member until out of office. Trudeau remained close friends with Alexander King, and according to former U.S. Ambassador Thomas Enders, Trudeau referred “frequently to Club of Rome thinking on the need for new political and moral approaches”. Trudeau’s renown as a Club of Rome representative was so great that after Aurelio Peccei’s death in 1984, Rhodes Scholar J. Gordon King revealed that Trudeau was even asked to become Peccei’s replacement… a post which he turned down due to political reasons at that time. [see The Limits to Influence: The Club of Rome and Canada 1968-1988 by Jason Churchill, Waterloo, Ontario, 2006, p.138.]

George Grant’s Brave New World

Rhodes Scholar George Grant, father of Canada’s ‘New Nationalism’ established in 1963 with the unveiling of Canada’s modern national flag (and grandson of Rhodes Trust president George Parkin), called it the creation of a “universal and homogeneous state”—a system where technocrats rule and identity is erased in the name of global governance.

In George Grant’s Lament for a Nation (1963), Grant had already begun showing his adherence to the techniques of mind control elaborated by Aldous Huxley in the Brave New World blueprint for a New World Order when he wrote:

“The aspirations of progress have made Canada redundant. The universal and homogeneous state is the pinnacle of political striving. “Universal” implies a world-wide state, which would eliminate the curse of war among nations; “homogeneous” means that all men would be equal, and war among classes would be eliminated. The masses and the philosophers have both agreed that this universal and egalitarian society is the goal of historical striving. It gives content to the rhetoric of both Communists and capitalists. This state will be achieved by means of modern science- a science that leads to the conquest of nature.”

It should also be noted that Grant’s grandson, Count Michael Grant Ignatieff became the head of Canada’s Liberal Party from 2008-2011 while Justin Trudeau was still being groomed for the position by Mark Carney and Canada 2020 privy council officials.

George Soros and Michael Ignatieff at the Inauguration of the Central European University Vienna Campus on November 15, 2019 in Expedithalle, Vienna

Ignatieff worked closely with Rhodes Scholar Bob Rae (former Premier of Ontario) who took over as Liberal party leader from 2011-2013 and served as the President of George Soros’ Open Society University in Hungary where he devoted himself to overthrowing Victor Orban.

At this time Bob Rae also gave up his seat in Parliament to another Rhodes Scholar named Chrystia Freeland who was being set up to manage the incoming Justin Trudeau while equiping Canada to prepare to go to war with Russia.

Mark Carney, and Chrystia Freeland (now Deputy Prime Minister) operate in this same tradition.

Mark’s wife, Diana Fox Carney, is a senior fellow at Canada2020—the think tank that groomed Trudeau and advanced the agenda of North American integration. That same think tank was co-founded by Privy Councillors John Manley and Thomas Axworthy, both of whom helped draft the 2005 Task Force report calling for a North American Union: adopting a single currency modelled on the Euro, a harmonized regulatory regime, and an unelected class of managers ruling across borders.

These objectives were never abandoned. They were delayed. And today, they are resurfacing with new force.

The same figures who now speak of climate resiliency also champion militarized continental defence.

The so-called “Golden Dome” missile shield, supported by both Carney and Trump, envisions integrated military control across North America.

Elon Musk’s “X” project launched in 1998 aims to replace traditional banking with a global digital currency platform, tied not to gold, or increasing productive forces, but rather to behavior. This is tied to Musk’s promotion of Universal Basic Income to manage useless eaters, while pushing biometric data/Digital IDs, human-machine integration, and more

The dream of a North American Technate, long dismissed as fringe, is being re-branded for the 21st century.

While Canada integrates ever more deeply into the control grid of England and the Crown, President Trump has even indicated his openness to accepting King Charles’ offer to rejoin the British Commonwealth as ‘an associate member’ saying 'I Love King Charles. Sounds good to me!'.

Does Trump understand that a trap has been set which does not involve turning Canada into a republic or joining the USA, but risks having the USA fall back into the British Empire?

Does he know about the Club of Rome’s program program for a world divided into ‘Ten Kingdoms’ as outlined in the 1973 “Regionalized and Adaptive Model of the Global World System” program?

Certainly Trump’s endorsement of Mark Carney’s Liberals in the 2025 election was questionable, and his tendency to think of the British Crown as something separate from the British Deep State which worked so hard to sabotage his first term in office indicate some potentially fatal blind spots.

Additionally, Trump’s tendency to trust trans-humanists such as Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Alex Karp, and Oracle’s Larry Ellison also indicates a major blindspot in his understanding of the historic forces currently in motion.

Now I’m not rejecting the possibility that Trump has a great plan behind the scenes to manage this storm…. however ignoring these disturbing facts simply because we have blind faith in ‘The Plan’ is also not constructive.

None of the perverse realities outlined in this essay were possible without severe memory loss among the majority of the population and leading policy makers—That is to say, the only reason why anyone would be susceptible to narratives that paint China or Russia, or Iran or ‘the Jews’ as the enemies of America as many MAGA-supporters have tended to do in recent years, indicates a dangerous ignorance of the extreme influence of the still extremely active British Empire and imperial strategists who never forgave the loss of their American colonies and have been the driving force behind America’s (and the world’s) suffering during the past 225 years.

Recall: The British never gave up on recovering their empire.

In 1909, Lord Milner warned his fellow conspirators that the greatest danger to British power was not Canadian nationalism, but Canadian union with the United States. To stop this, they created a synthetic nationalism—loudly “not-American,” but still quietly subordinate to London.

“As between the three possibilities of the future: 1. Closer Imperial Union, 2. Union with the U.S. and 3. Independence, I believe definitely that No. 2 is the real danger. I do not think the Canadians themselves are aware of it… they are wonderfully immature in political reflection on the big issues, and hardly realise how powerful the influences are…”

Prime Minister Wilfrid Laurier’s dream of a North American customs union based on industrial cooperation and protective tariffs was sabotaged in 1911 by Milner’s forces.

A soft coup removed him, and Canada was dragged into World War I as a pawn of British interests. From that moment on, the Roundtable’s grip on Canada only tightened.

Amidst the carnage of World War 1, Laurier wrote that:

“Canada is now governed by a junta sitting at London, known as “The Round Table”, with ramifications in Toronto, in Winnipeg, in Victoria, with Tories and Grits receiving their ideas from London and insidiously forcing them on their respective parties.”

By the 1940s, even President Franklin Roosevelt warned that his own State Department was infiltrated by men who worked “for Winston”—British agents operating inside American governance.

After FDR’s death, the Rhodesians moved fast. Agents of the British Empire took control of the UN Charter (Count Coudenhove-Kalergi and CFR), drafted NATO (Rhodes Scholar Escott Reid), created UNESCO (Eugenics Society President Sir Julian Huxley), established the World Health Organization (Tavistocks’s Dr. G. Brock Chisholm), created the World Federation of Mental Health (Tavistock’s Dr. John Rawlings Rees), took over the OECD (under Club of Rome founder Sir Alexander King).

Institutions of global rule emerged rapidly—many authored by men who bore the Rhodes seal. Escott Reid designed NATO. Dean Rusk orchestrated America’s foreign wars. George McGhee shaped the Truman Doctrine. J. William Fulbright established the basis of modern globalization. Everywhere you find technocracy in action, a Rhodes Scholar is nearby.

Mark Carney brings this legacy home.

He offers no policies shaped by democratic input. He brings frameworks, tools, and scorecards. He speaks the language of sustainability, equity, and modernization. But behind it lies the same ancient goal: rule without consent. Rule by expertise. Rule by empire.

We are told it’s progress. Green. Inclusive. Smart.

But beneath the language of virtue lies a system built to manage people like resources—and to penalize any society that resists assimilation into a singular imperial order.

This is not governance. It is conquest wrapped in the rhetoric of compassion.

Mark Carney is not a break from the past. He is its careful continuation.

His pledge of allegiance was not to the people of Canada, but rather to the Crown and the heirs of King Charles.

His disdain for democracy and commitment to systems of hereditary control is visceral, and while he has been re-branded from a cold Central Banker to a champion of freedom against evil ‘American imperialism’, his core identity has remained unchanged.

Carney’s mission can be found clearly expressed as the fulfillment of the dream of Cecil Rhodes: to create “a church for the extension of the British Empire”, and re-acquisition of the colonies of the USA …

This agenda has involved the slow infiltration of the USA and Canada by generations of agents of Empire committed to the overthrow of sovereign nation states, the undoing of the experiment of 1776, and the establishment of a global control grid under the influence of a renewed Technocratic British Empire.

Matthew Ehret is the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. He has written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. He is also co-host of The Multipolar Reality on Rogue News and Breaking History on Badlands Media where this article was first published.

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress