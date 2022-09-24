Last American Vagabond Interview with Ryan C. and Matt E on Our Engineered Perception of History
This week, I had a fun conversation with the Last American Vagabond's Ryan Christian which touched on matters of secret history, British operations in Canada from the 18th century to the present, the political suppression and co-option of scientific discoveries, covidiotism and the occult roots of transhumanism. Hold on tight.
Click below to listen to the conversation on Rumble, Bitchute, Soundcloud or Ryan’s Rofkin channel (which you should subscribe to immediately if you haven’t already)
Or listen on Bitchute here
Soundcloud here
Subscribe to Ryan's amazing Rofkin channel here
And access the Last American Vagabond site here
T.me/CanadianPatriotPress
