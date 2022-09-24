This week, I had a fun conversation with the Last American Vagabond's Ryan Christian which touched on matters of secret history, British operations in Canada from the 18th century to the present, the political suppression and co-option of scientific discoveries, covidiotism and the occult roots of transhumanism. Hold on tight.

