On Sunday March 20 at 2pm EST, I will be moderating an event hosted by the Rising Tide Foundation on the topic “Aeschylus to Shelley: The Unchaining of Prometheus” by historian, poet and activist Daniel Leach.

This presentation will probe the mind, heart, insight and creative interventions into world history of two poetic geniuses separated by 2300 years but united in one intention: The ultimate emancipation of humankind from the shackles of oligarchism. These two poets were of course the British revolutionary poet Percey Bysshe Shelley and the greatest poet of Ancient Athens Aeschylus.

You are invited to attend the live event which is open to all paid subscribers



Bio: Daniel Leach is a poet living in Houston, Texas who has spent much of his life fighting for the ideals of classical culture and poetry. His works have been been published on The Chained Muse, Imaginative Conservative, Society of Classical Poets and his volume of poetry, compiling over 20 years of composition is entitled “Voices on the Wind.”

