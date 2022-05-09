Last week, I was proud to announce the release of the third and final volume of the Clash of the Two Americas trilogy with the title “The Birth of a Eurasian Manifest Destiny” co-written with the brilliant Cynthia Chung.

As a thank you gift to all paid subscribers, I would like to give you all three books for free to download as PDFs.

This offer will continue until June 1, 2022 for all those who wish to upgrade from a free to paid subscription (which also gets you invitations to live events hosted by The Rising Tide Foundation or Canadian Patriot Press).

If you have a paid subscription, but did not receive your free PDFs as they may have gotten sucked into a spam folder as is too often the case, don’t hesitate to write to canadianpatriot1776@tutanota.com

Additionally, if you already have the Clash of the Two Americas trilogy and would like either the Untold History of Canada vol 1-4 series OR the Canadian Patriot Review back issue archive instead, let me know.

Download your free books here: