Anton Chaitkin has spent over 50 years researching universal history with a look towards solutions to the ever-present threat of the oligarchical system and its devotion to feudalism, entropy and stasis.

His thousands of articles and books published since the 1970s have resulted in a comprehensive picture of the enemies of humanity, their modus operandi and most importantly, their weaknesses.

In this Wednesday evening’s special event, Anton will deliver a presentation on the forgotten battles for industrial and scientific progress which will be featured in extreme detail in his upcoming third volume of his new trilogy ‘America’s Fight for Universal Progress’. Where one system has been devoted to the open system principles of life, creativity and love, the other system has been devoted to the opposite.

Sadly, the devil truly is in the details, and due to elementary knowledge of this fight, many well-intentioned people are increasingly finding themselves operating as agencies of their enemy.

This event is open to all paid subscribers, so click on the zoom link below to catch the presentation and interact with the legend himself Wednesday October 14 at 5pm PST/8pm Eastern Time: