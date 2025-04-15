To everyone interested or residing near Calgary,

I am MayCee Holmes, a member of the self-educational community @homewithholmes, and a strong supporter of the Canadian Patriot Press and the Rising Tide Foundation's initiatives. Our family has organized two previous events in Calgary, Alberta, to highlight the work of Matthew and Cynthia. We are thrilled to announce another gathering in Calgary with Matthew Ehret as our guest on May 11th, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm MST.

Attendees will have the chance to purchase books by Matthew and Cynthia, with Cynthia’s books pre-signed by her, and Matthew available to sign copies on request. We apologize for scheduling this on Mother's Day, but we've tried to pick a time that allows you to have lunch before or dinner after the event with your mothers—or even invite them to join us at the event! Following the event, for those interested, we will head to a restaurant for further mingling with Matthew and other attendees. Please note that dining will be at your own expense.

You can find the event tickets below, along with information on the presentation. Please check the link for further details.

In addition to Matthew's presentation, he will also be speaking at another event in Calgary on the same weekend, May 10th. He will be a part of the Cornerstone event hosted by Shaun Newman from the Shaun Newman Podcast, sharing the stage with an impressive lineup of speakers. This is an excellent opportunity to mark your calendars and enjoy a weekend in Calgary for both these events! Our family will be attending the Cornerstone event too, to support and celebrate Matthew's exceptional insights and to connect with everyone there. For tickets concerning this event, see the link below.

Hope to see you there! :)

Details on where to find tickets for our event can be found here: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/how-to-think-in-times-of-crisis-tickets-1323898218209?aff=oddtdtcreator

Details for Shaun Newmans event can be found here: https://www.showpass.com/cornerstone25/



Sincerely,

MayCee Holmes

