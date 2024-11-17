Live Montreal Event: Breaking Free of Psyops (Case Study China)
Saturday Nov 23 at 2pm Eastern Time
If you are in or near Montreal on Saturday November 23, come join up with me and other RTF members at a live event near Place Des Arts where we will debunk a myriad of lies being shaped to weaponize fearful western citizens against China, Iran and Russia
The main speakers will be:
Nicholas Jones (RTF advisor and President of Artists Alliance for Africa) who will give a presentation on China’s relationship to Africa and the global south
Followed by RTF advisor Dr. Quan Le who will provide a deep dive into Chinese classical culture, history and psychology.
I'd love to! and i am at montreal this 23 november! but i cant because i am going to; la parade des patriotes =) at parc des patriote st-denis sur richelieu. its at 11:30 am so it would be a tight guess if i can come. cant reserve a seat that could be left empty.
I regret I don't live somewhere near Montreal, because I would love to meet all of you, wonderful people in person. On the other hand, I am so thankful, that I had the opportunity to find you, Cynthia and, with your help, LaRouche Organization at least online. Beautiful, bright souls! Thank you so much for all your work and inspiration!