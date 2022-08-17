Many things are reversible. That weight you put on last thanksgiving, the potholes strewn throughout New Jersey, and even hair loss can easily be reversed.

One thing that isn’t reversible is time, but despite its impossibility, delusional power hungry technocrats have shown themselves absolutely committed to throwing the world not only back to the glory days of 19th century British imperial geopolitics, but even further back into the height of medieval feudalism, albeit with some modern technocratic twists.

Current aspiring leader of Britain Liz Truss, who will certainly be taking the baton of the UK ship of state in September has outlined her commitment to restoring the idiotic policy of “Global Britain” which is merely a pathetic attempt to restore the British Empire to its glory days while revamping the long-standing agenda first laid out by Cecil Rhodes in his 1877 will (aka: My Confessions of Faith) where the arch racist said:

“Why should we not form a secret society with but one object the furtherance of the British Empire and the bringing of the whole uncivilised world under British rule for the recovery of the United States for the making the Anglo-Saxon race but one Empire”.

In a recent speech, Truss outlined her priorities for this new Global Britain agenda by targeting China’s malign influence around the world and Russia’s supposed desires for global dominance. In her speech, Truss said:

“I will ensure the Commonwealth sits at the heart of my plans for Global Britain.”

“As one of the largest groups of freedom-loving democracies, we must ensure there are clear benefits to remaining a member of the Commonwealth and offer nations a clear alternative to growing malign influence from Beijing.”

This statement represents the height of hypocrisy as no nation has more blood on its hands either in the past or present than Britain. From managing a global empire of economic enslavement and having invaded nearly every nation on Earth at one time or another, Britain continues to exert vast control over the mining concessions of Africa with over $1 trillion of direct mining interests controlled by British and/or British Commonwealth-based corporations. According to the 2016 report produced by War on Want: “101 companies listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) — most of them British — have mining operations in 37 sub-Saharan African countries. They collectively control over $1 trillion worth of Africa’s most valuable resources. The UK government has used its power and influence to ensure that British mining companies have access to Africa’s raw materials. This was the case during the colonial period and is still the case today.”

As outlined in The Spider’s Web, the City of London is the nerve center of world finance, with the Bank of England and Commonwealth offshore tax havens providing the support for trillions of dollars of drug money laundering, terrorist financing and other corrupt practices globally as exposed. During the 250 years of British hegemony over the world, the impoverished nations of the world found themselves more impoverished, less capable of acquiring means of industrial production and more at war with themselves and their neighbors via divide-to-conquer tactics.

From the standpoint of global intelligence operations, Britain is the creator and central command structure of the Five Eyes intelligence apparatus and has also been dubbed “Londonistan” for having provided safe havens for international terrorist groups who have found sanctuary under the liberal surface ideology of tolerant Britain. British intelligence has also been found to have either helped create and/or continued to support terror groups internationally as outlined by EIR researcher Michael Billington in the 2020 report British Creation and Control of Islamic Terror: Background to China’s Defeat of Terror in Xinjiang.

China on the other hand has shown nothing but good will when conducting business with its less economically advanced neighbors- whether in Asia, the Middle East, Africa or Latin America.

While it is true that both China and Britain are actively promoting increased free trade zones, it is only China who actually supports a policy of honest growth and a fair playing field with actual, measurable increases of education, standards of living, productive industrial powers of labor and full spectrum economic activity within her partner nations.

While China has provided large scale loans for transport corridors, new industrial zones, and coal, oil, natural gas, hydro and nuclear power investments to countries desperately in need of real development, Global Britain and her American/EU cohorts have spent decades only providing conditionality-laced loans with strings attached and “appropriate” green technologies that will forever prevent Africa or other poor nations from ever standing on their own two feet.

Again echoing the Round Table agenda for an imperial federation under a preferential trade systems across the commonwealth as the dominant economic bloc in the world, Truss stated

“Prioritising trade with countries across the Commonwealth will strengthen economic and security ties whilst also turbocharging opportunities for British businesses to access one of the world’s largest economic blocs.”

The idea of Global Britain has always had at its heart the concept of an integrated British Commonwealth with the Five Eyes at the head of intelligence, City of London at the head of finance and the hereditary structures of power centered around the Crown as the titular fount of all honors through which all branches of the international deep state derive their powers.

Since 1833, Global Britain has been managed by a pseudo private system of Crown Agents today named Crown Agents for Overseas Government and Administration. This vast body exists as a semi-official status and describes itself as “an emanation of the crown” and is extremely active in Central and Eastern Europe with its greatest focus on Ukraine’s economic, energy and health management system. The agency is partnered with the World Bank, UN and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and acts as a giant holding company with one shareholder called the Crown Agents Foundation based in Southwark London.

Having been set up in the 1930s as the new face of the British Empire, today’s British Commonwealth occupies 12.2 million square miles of territory, holds 2.4 billion people and represents 21% of the world’s land area. For those who still believe in the myth that the British Empire disappeared after WW2, it is worth contrasting both Commonwealth and Empire maps.

The fact is that the British Empire continues to exert a vast top-down influence over world affairs. Despite having nominally disappeared after WWII, giving way for an “American Empire”, Global Britain is simply an attempt to make explicit what has always been true. Today’s strategists managing the Global Britain agenda “coming out party” are in a desperate attempt to position the Commonwealth as the center of a new post-reset age. This repositioning requires the controlled disintegration of $1.5 quadrillion derivatives time bomb called a “financial system” and a period of sustained civil war across the USA. But it also requires the non-existence of China, Russia or any other organized network of nation states who reject the demands to reduce themselves to depopulated slave status.

That last part of the equation is where the entire plan breaks down terribly for the modern heirs of Churchill, and Oswald Mosley whose ivory tower utopian models of the new world order demands a complete reversal of the objective forces of history that demand a very different destiny for humanity. This is a much more harmonious destiny which such feudalists have no significant role to play unless they profoundly alter their ways and acquire some useful skills.

This fact was outlines perfectly by none other than President Putin on July 20, 2022 when he conducted an appraisal of the positive changes initiated by the growing multipolar alliance. In his speech, Putin said:

“These enormous changes are irreversible, of course. National and global processes are underway to develop the fundamentals and principles of a harmonious, fairer and more community-focused and safe world order as an alternative to the existing world order, or the unipolar world order in which we lived, and which, because of its nature, is definitely becoming a brake on the development of our civilisation.”

Matthew Ehret the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas trilogy. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .

And subscribe to my new Telegram channel at T.me/CanadianPatriotPress