Many eyeballs have been glued to the Tyler Robinson trial now going into day five.

Erika Kirk attended the hearing on Monday, and even Donald Trump Jr. has decided to cover the event for Fox News. Millions of citizens are waiting with bated breath to discover what new evidence can finally emerge settling once and for all what happened to Charlie Kirk on September 10, 2025 in Utah.

As a disclaimer, I have not conducted an extensive exploration into this case, but I feel that there are a few very disturbing facts that I would like to bring to the attention of subscribers.

Holes in the lone gunman story

While the dominant narrative of a “lone gunman” is full of holes and should be discarded by anyone with half a brain, the question remains: Is the secondary alternative model of an Israeli-run plot more truthful?

In the same way that I am very wary about the popular story of Israel’s murder of John F Kennedy which has become all the rage over the recent few years, I find the “Israel did it” explanation for Charlie to also be overly simplistic.

Before jumping on board the “Israel did it” bandwagon, let’s assess a few facts:

As of this moment, the accused lone gunman, Tyler Robinson hasn't confessed to anything. We only have his roommate/loverboy who has claimed that Tyler confessed but there is no actual evidence beyond that point. Up until now, it seems he hasn't entered a plea in court yet.



Now some anomalies:



1) Crisis actors were demonstrably interviewed hours after the crime mis-identifying where Charlie was shot although apparently standing in front row.



2) The SUV which supposedly raced Charlie to hospital quietly auctioned off. Same model used by the FBI for all field work.



3) The entire set at Utah Valley University was dismantled only two days after murder and before any serious forensics was carried out on the stage.



4) The main sheriff in charge of the investigation retired 48 hours after the shooting



5) Images of trap door on site of his murder.



6) US army veteran arrested with fake gun at the scene of his murder who had all charges dropped within days.



7) Ballistics experts have made a solid case that the grade of ammunition and model of hunting riffle would have done way more damage than what we are being told (certainly the story of Charlie's spine being turned to steel by god is a weak argument).



8) Explanations of squib device used to shoot out fake blood have been presented. I'm sure people have seen the many videos on this

9) The total lack of blood on the 5 individuals filmed hauling Charlie into the FBI mobile. IF an artery were hit as is proclaimed, then the blood would be gushing all over the place.

10) It is absurd to assume that the killer would have assembled, then disassembled and then re-assembled the hunting riffle as is officially proclaimed.



Then for the more speculative but still relevant anomalies:



1) The photo taken of Tyler Robinson in his bedroom featuring a screen opened to a small island off the coast of New Zealand which happens to host the Danish Valhalla House resort.

• Tyler Robinson photo on Desktop — Goat Island-• Just down the road from Goat Island — Valhalla Danish House



2) Kash Patel's weird homily the day of Charlie's death saying "I'll see you in Valhalla brother".



3) Satanists have been influencing Turning Point USA from the beginning.

Stargate Sethians Become Patriots

Paul E. Vallely is not only an advisor of Turning Point USA and UK, but was co-author with Col. Michael Aquino of the influential study ‘From Psyop to Mindwar’ which provided a blueprint in reforming the training of US Special Forces. This occured under the direction of Major General Albert Stubblebine, who headed US Army Intelligence under Ronald Reagan and oversaw the ‘revolution in military affairs’ demanded by Zbigniew Brzezinsky.

Colonel Aquino and Vallely had worked with each other in Vietnam overseeing Operation Phoenix as a mass genocide program murdering over 40,000 Vietnamese civilians, after which point Aquino established the Temple of Set while still maintaining his top security clearance standing in the military.

The Strange Case of Nikki Minaj

Many were surprised to see Nikki Minaj emerge as a voice of Turning Point USA alongside her friend Erika Kirk… certainly the brand promoted by Minaj has involved hyper-graphic sexualization and degeneracy, but perhaps someone can still “play the game” while maintaining Christian ethics in their heart?

Perhaps that is true, but does “playing the game” have to involve outright Satanic rituals in front of millions of fans as Nikki Minaj carried out in her 2012 Grammy performance of Roman Holiday?

I was surprised to discover that the song title ‘Roman Holiday’ was a reference to her alter-ego ‘Roman Zolansky’ whom she described in multiple interviews as having been ‘born out of rage’ as a demonic entity. This name is undoubtedly connected to the pedophile director ‘Roman Polansky’ of Ninth Gate, and Rosemary’s Baby fame.

Her choice to don a literally ‘Whore of Babylon’ outfit accompanied by a mock Pope at this event was also noteworthy- especially considering the theme of Rosemary’s Baby.

Now it would be totally understandable to ask: “Why would Satanists want to create a Christian nationalist movement with Turning Point USA?”

In my humble assessment, fundamental goal of this multigenerational endeavor appears to involve some sort of alchemical transformation of the the predominantly conservative base of America from its former identity as a predominantly pro-Zionist Christian orientation into some sort of an Elon Dark MAGA/anti-Israel new-Templar identity which we can now see quickly emerging through such voices of the ‘new mainstream’.

The Alchemical Turning of the American Mind

As a leading voice of this new Catholic Templar, anti-Israel Dark MAGA rebranding, it is uncertain whether Candace Owens has any clue what, exactly is running her husband’s Turning Point UK (or Lord Farmer’s affiliation with Turning Point UK co-founder John Mappin. Mappin is, after all, not only a follower of ‘mr Babalon working’ L. Ron Hubbard, but also the owner of Castle Camelot, the legendary birthplace of King Arthur, who was among the earliest promoters of Q Anon, and even awarded Donald Trump with an “honorary knighthood” and a replica of the sword excalibur at his Arthurian castle in 2016.

These strange associations are of course, patterns and not themselves proofs of any particular wrongdoing… but very strange patterns none the less.



As laid out in my newest film ‘Black Sun Rising’, Colonel Michael Aquino's infamous ritual at Himmler's Templar HQ Wewelsburg Castle in 1974 launched both his Temple of Seth which he established as a spinoff of Anton Levay’s Church of Satan in 1975, and the strategy of chaos that Sethianism would entail.

In Aquino’s view, this would take place first within the consolidation of a new cult within US military intelligence circles, and then expand across all sectors economic, cultural and political.

Of course, Erika Kirk’s own biography is questionable. From her own mother’s role as a top executive catering to the US Department of Defense, to her early years in the “Tesseract” (Looking Glass) school- directly connected to Fort Huachuca, the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence is also concerning. Erika’s later involvement running a Romanian NGO (Romanian Angels) tied to human trafficking, to claims of her parents’ (Lori and Kent Frantzve) possible involvement with Michael Aquino in the 1980s… alot of questions need to be answered.

Whether or not Charlie Kirk was a witting participant of this piece of theater… remains to be seen. Was he actually martyred on September 10th or is he sitting in a forrest spa of ‘Valhalla’?

I will leave those questions for readers to hypothesize. One thing is certain: the official story of a lone shooter named ‘Tyler Robinson’ doesn’t hold up under any scrutiny, and the “alternative” idea that Israel is to blame carries alot of baggage with it.

All that I know is when Satanists suggest you take a walk in the forrest, you ignore them.

As an addendum, I would say IF some form of confession is delivered from Tyler Robinson at some point in the coming days ahead, then that still wouldn't mean he did it, since "confessions" were extracted from Sirhan Sirhan, and James Earl Ray despite the fact that neither one killed either Robert F. Kennedy nor Martin Luther King Jr.[1]

Footnote

[1] Recently declassified FBI files indicate that Sirhan Sirhan was attending Rosicrucian and AMORC meetings in the months leading up to the RFK assassination. To this very day, he has maintained that he has no memory of the event.

James Earl Ray also confessed under duress and immediately revoked his confession within hours but that didn’t stop the narrative controllers from spinning the yarn of a lone racist gunman killing MLK. However, unbenownst to many today, a Tennessee State jury trial sided with James Earl Ray and the King family in 1999 concluding that King's death was the result of a government/FBI/Mafia conspiracy.

Some resources for those who would like to stay on top of the misinformation:

Charlie Kirk ‘Assassination’ | Questions, Anomalies + The Push For Civil War by Dylan Elevan



And a decent short 6 minute video dissecting some big anomalies is here









Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow of the American University in Moscow and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also co-host of the weekly Breaking History on Badlands Media and host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress

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