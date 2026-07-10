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Matt Ehret's Insights

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V. Dominique's avatar
V. Dominique
6hEdited

Three points regarding the allegations that Kirk's murder was faked...

1. Charlie Kirk's body went into what is called decorticate posturing as soon as he was hit. This occurs as a result of damage to and/or disruption of brain activity. It's a reflex that would be close to impossible to fake.

2. I've butchered my fair share of animals, mostly goats and sheep. My method is to put a bowl of sweet feed on the ground, then shoot them between the ears when they bend to eat. There have been a few times when the bullet exited through the neck, blowing out the carotid artery. Yes, there is an initial "gushing" of blood... just as there was with Kirk... but the "gushing" stops and the blood begins to coagulate as soon as the heart stops pumping, the latter usually occurring within a second or two of impact.

3. If Kirk was shot then it seems to me that he was shot from behind and that the visible wound was an exit wound. Once again, this is based on my experience with butchering livestock. I have used various firearms over the years... everything from a 20 gauge shotgun to a little .22 pistol. Even with a slug in the shotgun, the entrance wound was hard to find. One had to feel the skull for crushed bones in order to detect it.

That said, I do find the exploding microphone theory to be interesting.

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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
10h

Matt

Seems like the occult events in the past for mind control: JFK?, 911?

No one has personally seen the alleged shooters lover, just a video.

The controversy serves the purpose. Michael Hoffman and his crypto language

themes is interesting too.

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