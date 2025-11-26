Greetings everyone

Over the past few years, Cynthia and I have had more requests than I could count on dozens of hands asking us why we haven’t made our catalogue of published books into audiobooks

(Thus far we only have Clash of the Two Americas vol 1: The Unfinished Symphony in audiobook narrated by our friend Hugh Trudeau and available here)

We understand that many people simply don’t have time in their busy schedules to devote hours to reading our many works, and having high quality audio books would be of immense help to many people.

Thus, we have decided to make this a high priority, but it will require the help of skilled and impassioned members of our audience to help.

IF you think you have the reading skills, time and passion to volunteer to help us turn our books into audio files, please reach out to me, and we can discuss details. Our financial resources are limited, so while we will provide a small honorarium for anyone who is accepted for the project, it may be below industry standards and for that we sincerely apologise.

Simply write to Canadianpatriot1776@tutanota.com or info@risingtidefoundation.net and include a short sample of your reading from a short selection of one of our articles (no need to read footnotes).

Thanks for taking part in this initiative either through your voice or via a financial offering that will help us pay talented volunteers.

Matt

(ps: If anyone suggests trying to use Artificial Intelligence, we did, and it failed miserably lol)