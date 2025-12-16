Matt Ehret's Insights

Matt Ehret's Insights

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
20m

Dear Matthew, When the side with Aristotle versus Plato - Pythagoras - Kepler - Copernicus (All the same being) you know what you have and are not worth the friction to yourself except for Exposing them - as you did!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Matthew Ehret · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture