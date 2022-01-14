On Tuesday January 11, The Canadian Patriot Review hosted a presentation delivered by Kim Elia, homeopath and CEO of Whole Health Now on the topic of Making Sense of the Madness which can now be watched by clicking on the video below:

To download Kim's slides as a PDF file, click on the following link:

https://canadianpatriot.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/Making-sense-of-the-madness.pdf

Speaker Bio:

Kim Elia has been studying homeopathy since 1987 and graduated from the New England School of homeopathy.

Students from around the world have expressed appreciation and admiration for Kim’s superb knowledge of the history of homeopathy, his deep understanding of homeopathic prescribing, and his extensive knowledge of materia medica. He is known for his dynamic and distinctive teaching methods which reflect his immense knowledge of the remedies and his genuine desire to educate everyone about this affordable and effective healing modality.

