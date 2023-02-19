Making Sense of the Madness: Hidden History, the principle of oligarchism and China's Deep State
In this episode of Sean Morgan's Making Sense of the Madness on American Media Periscope, I had the pleasure of discussing the content of my new book (Clash of the Americas vol 4: The Anglo Venetian Roots of the Deep State), while also explaining what the essence of oligarchism is and why its deep state structures seek to wipe all traditional cultures off the map. We also answer the question: what do Black Lives Matter, Taiwan and Ukraine have in common?
Do you see any relationship between the insistance on 'one God' mentality and 'one World' government? I think the movement away from recognizing the multiple spirits in many entities has had a relationship with the movement to remove the soverignty of and governments of the many countries of the world and the individual rights of the many people within those countries. A hodgepodge stew of bla indeed.