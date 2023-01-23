Mankind at a Crossroads [Space Commune with Fox Green and Matt Ehret]
In this free-flowing discussion with The Space Commune's Fox Green, we tackled topics ranging from the Trotskyite origins of the neoconservatives, how the Congress for Cultural Freedom subverted the arts during the Cold War, why China's approach to sustainability is in opposition to the Malthusian death cult, the fallacies of standard model quantum mechanics, the anti-Darwinian concepts of life science found in Vernadsky, and alot more.
Click on the links below to watch the full program on Rumble, Bitchute, Youtube and Soundcloud:
Great chat! - long enough to satisfy one's craving to absorb the ever-complex mechanics of the systemic dark forces against humanity, the spirit of mind & soul
Thank you for the work you put out - it's essential to hope in the bright future - FULFILLING and REFRESHING!
One thing though :), if you may suggest some sort of "technique" allowing for a healthier debate, specifically with those minds who have undergone "higher education and modern cultural treatment", who think of themselves as: "know it all". It makes an extremely challenging to even commence any conversation or debate if it, in any way, challenges everything they think they know or believe is "true" - sad story, really