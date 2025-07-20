Matt Ehret's Insights

Sober Christian Gentleman
7h

He is a globalist stooge, Bank of Canada President, Bank of England President…but I repeat myself. He is the grim reaper come to kill all those foolishly calling themselves Canadian.… Canadian is synonymous with compliant, obedient slave. Get it yet?

Be free.

Give yourself permission to just be free, stop expecting the slave masters to do anything other than protect THEIR SELF-INTERESTS!

David Otness
just now

Piss it all away, on explosive Golden Pie in the Sky. The "Peace Dividend," remember that illusory carrot that was dangled before we naifs in the West once the Russian Bear was subdued?

We actually believed the bullshit that was generated by our own tax dollars solely to fool us further and to abet a multi-hued pipedream that our leaders were anything but the controlled shift workers for the Rockefeller-Rothschild-Venetian/Dutch East Indian, Masonic-Jesuitical brand of "human progress" that they are and remain.

How ironic, how very cruel that most propagandized nations in history were the ones most idealistic, still believers in "the better angels of our nature...."

Even today, with the chips being cashed in, the masks dropping off in so many geographical coordinates worldwide, even today, the myth maintains its manifest manacles upon---and most importantly---within the human cognition complex. A seed planted. A suite of nanobots replicating in the human bloodstream and consciousness centers, awake or asleep though we may be. And most prefer to stay asleep because it is just too godawful to contemplate what they have done and continue to try to do---with far too much success thus far.

This one, this was one crucial representative example of how they pulled it off while pulling the wool over so many generations' eyes. A classic. A case study in the subsummation of critical thinking on a mass scale. With the application of the electric can opener, even cat-herding became child's play. Almost eighty years in on this gambit. So far, so very successful.

With the "Golden Dome" now associated with "Trump-Think," rather than Eastern Orthodox Christianity, symbol theft went from symbolic to the very real shambolic, greased by the "The Greatest Show on Earth," in all of its Mar-a-Lago gaudy and garish excess. The Golden Dome seems a fitting denouement for James Forrestal's "long ago and far away" humble aspirations of permanent war.

I can only wonder what's next. . . . "Banking On the Cold War"

https://www.bostonreview.net/articles/nikhil-pal-singh-banking-cold-war/

