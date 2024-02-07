This week, Nexus Podcast host Mark Solar invited me to debate the contentious topic of “science” since he correctly observed that while we share many points of agreement about geopolitics, my general way of looking at the world “scientifically” (as outlined in my book ‘Science Unshackled’) is nearly the total opposite of his way of looking at the world through the lense of a scientific materialist.

In this debate (which is actually more of a chat), Mark and I discuss whether or not modern science allows for a spiritual/psycho-physical substrate guiding the whole, and whether materialism can explain the realm of spirituality, or if a moral/spiritual foundation must lead in the dance of Mind and Matter.

In particular, we talk about whether or not there is meaning in the universe, or if meaning is a naive artifact of anthropomorphizing reality. We also address whether mind, and its power of reasoning purposefully is a natural part of the universe, or if the universe is a cold mechanical place separated from the realm of mind by an unbridgeable chasm. How can we know? Where to begin? Is there even a point to asking such big questions? Since this debate took place, at least you can be sure that we both had faith that an answer was possible…

(As a sidenote: If you haven’t had a chance to read Plato’s Protagoras dialogue—dealing with the question of man being the measure of all things- then I promise that it would make for a very fun and rewarding follow up to this chat).

Or watch the debate on Youtube here , Bitchute here or SoundCloud here

