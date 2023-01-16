Reverend Martin Luther King Jr would be celebrating his 94th birthday on January 16, 2023 had agencies affiliated with the Federal Government not coordinated his assassination in 1968.

Although my words may appear highly provocative to some, the fact remains that a 1999 Civil Court trial in Memphesis Tennessee ruled in favor of the King family against the US government regarding the innocence of James Earl Ray, the truth of the deep state murder of JFK (followed soon thereafter by Bobby Kennedy) would remain obscured in the eyes of the popular zeitgeist.

If anyone still has any lingering doubts of my claims and would like to dig into this cover-up, I would encourage them to read the work of King’s friend and researcher Dr. William Pepper, or additionally, check out the 20 minute short film which I produced with my wife in 2019 titled “The Second Assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.”

The crises befalling today’s world should not be seen as surprising in any way, as those men and women of Martin’s profound moral stature and wisdom were able to discuss exactly the trajectory the USA and western world more broadly would create for itself, if the evils of the war in Vietnam and abandonment of the aspirations of 1776 were not corrected.

Since those misguided decisions that doubled down on the Vietnam war and unipolarism were not corrected, and since we have what is likely the last real chance to induce a systemic change in the system along the lines promoted by MLK, I would like to end this short anniversary email with a brief excerpt from King’s Beyond Vietnam speech of April 4, 1964.

As I have walked among the desperate, rejected, and angry young men [in US cities], I have told them that… rifles would not solve their problems. I have tried to offer them my deepest compassion while maintaining my conviction that social change comes most meaningfully through nonviolent action. But they asked, and rightly so, ‘What about Vietnam?’ They asked if our own nation wasn’t using massive doses of violence to solve its problems, to bring about the changes it wanted. Their questions hit home, and I knew that I could never again raise my voice against the violence of the oppressed in the ghettos without having first spoken clearly to the greatest purveyor of violence in the world today: my own government.

[US troops] must know after a short period there that none of the things we claim to be fighting for are really involved. Before long they must know that their government has sent them into a struggle among Vietnamese and the more sophisticated surely realize that we are on the side of the wealthy, and the secure, while we create a hell for the poor.

The war in Vietnam is but a symptom of a far deeper malady within the American spirit…

…our nation has taken the role of those who make peaceful revolution impossible by refusing to give up the privileges and the pleasures that come from the immense profits of overseas investments. I am convinced that if we are to get on to the right side of the world revolution, we as a nation must undergo a radical revolution of values… When… profit motives and property rights are considered more important than people, the giant triplets of racism, extreme materialism and militarism are incapable of being conquered.

True compassion is more than flinging a coin to a beggar. It comes to see that an edifice which produces beggars needs restructuring.

A true revolution of values will soon look uneasily on the glaring contrast of poverty and wealth. With righteous indignation, it will look across the seas and see individual capitalists of the West investing huge sums of money in Asia, Africa and South America, only to take the profits out with no concern for the social betterment of the countries and say, ‘This is not just.”

A true revolution of values will lay hand on the world order and say of war, ‘This way of settling difference is not just.’ This business of burning human beings with napalm, of filling our nations homes with orphans and widows, of injecting poisonous drugs of hate into the veins of peoples normally humane, of sending men home from dark and bloody battlefields physically handicapped and psychologically deranged, cannot be reconciled with wisdom, justice, and love. A nation that continues year after year to spend more money on military defense than on programs of social uplift is approaching spiritual death.

This call for a worldwide fellowship that lifts neighborly concern beyond one’s tribe, race, class and nation is in reality a call for an all-embracing and unconditional love for all mankind.

We are now faced with the fact, my friends, that tomorrow is today… We still have a choice today: nonviolent coexistence or violent coannihilation.

