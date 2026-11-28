In this extremely fun podcast, I talked with Cynthia about her most recent mind-blowing essays diagnosing the Jesuitical intersection between Sci Fi, religion, occultism and the infiltration of US military intelligence.

How did Cynthia’s investigation into Fort Bragg lead her into an explosive investigation of the insidious networks of Lt. Col. Michael Aquino, occult Nazi priests and the unveiling of the Ghost in the Machine recruitment campaign launched by Fort Bragg’s 4th Psyop Group in 2022?

Enjoy this whirlwind discussion to find out on Youtube or Rumble

And check out Cynthia’s essay The CIA, MindWar PsyOps And How the World Was Driven Mad: Where Science-Fiction Meets Foreign Policy

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).

You can also support my work on Patreon

https://www.patreon.com/c/canadianpatriot/home