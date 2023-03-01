In this long form discussion with True Life host George Monty, we discuss topics ranging from the Untold History of Canada, the importance of Plato, oligarchism and the transcendental with a look towards empowering the dis-empowered and conceptualizing futures that are both possible and necessary. A fun discussion on the divergence of Plato and Carl Jung explored with a look towards a school of psychology which Plato would have been very pleased with in the form of the first generation Gestalt Psychologists of Wolfgang Kohler, Max Wertheimer and Kurt Koffka who broke from both Jungian, Fraudian AND Behaviorist models of mind.

Click on the links below to watch the full program on Rumble, Bitchute or Soundcloud: