America’s profound renaissance tradition has been nearly wiped from memory by most people who consider themselves patriots today.

However it is only by appreciating the battlefield of ideas and culture that we can become empowered to see through the layers of misinformation and other intellectual traps blocking us from putting out the fires threatening to pull the world into a new global dark age.

One of the most influential and least appreciated warriors who devoted his life to the struggle of liberating the early republic from oligarchism was the Irish republican economist, patriot and publisher Matthew Carey (1760-1839), recruited to the USA’s freedom struggle by Benjamin Franklin.

Matthew Carey’s son Henry would take up his father’s torch becoming a leading representative of the American system in the Whig Party and then republican party becoming a leading advisor to Abraham Lincoln, and organizer of international networks of nation builders stretching from Asia, to Russia, Europe and Latin America during the post Civil War years.

