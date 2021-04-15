Max Planck's Philosophy of Physics Part 1 of 4: Physics and World Philosophy

As Nazism was leading Germany into a dark age trajectory and as science policy and practice decayed into eugenics and materialism, Max Planck took a stand and remained behind in his homeland to defend the classical humanist traditions which represented everything which Hitler hated. Planck threw down an epistemological gauntlet to his contemporary scientists who were falling into a demoralization and intellectual decay caused by reductionism, radical determinism and the rise of the Copenhagen interpretation of the quantum which denied the existence of all truth and freedom of will.

This gauntlet took the form of two seminal works: Where is Science Going? written in 1932 and his Philosophy of Physics written in 1935. In this first of four Rising Tide Foundation reading sessions, we begin a study of this incredible short book (or long essay) which will take us through an exploration of the nature of mind, matter, and free will in ways that are sure to surprise and enlighten you.

