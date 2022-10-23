In this episode of Michael Parker's Deprogrammed on TNT Radio, I was invited to discuss the topic of aliens, H G Wells, predictive programming and the MK Ultra-led drug culture that exploded onto the scene during the 1960s. Also discussed is the strange alien cult around the Clintons, Podesta and also a strange CIA protected cult behind the Epoch Times.



