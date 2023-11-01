Discover more from Matt Ehret's Insights
This week, I had the pleasure to chat with Alex and Alexander at the Duran about alot of very big ideas ranging from the hidden hand lighting fires in the Middle East, the structure of British intelligence, the history of Canada’s role in the Great Game, how the USA was recolonized by the British Empire and the origins of the weird belief that the monarchs of England are the descendants of Jesus Christ.
Middle East multipolar struggle and Eschatological cults [The Duran with Matt Ehret]
You + the Duran = my dream episode!
I really really enjoyed your meeting with Alex/Alexander. Fabulous "connecting the dots" and to boot I learned even more about our Canadian history. It will be very interesting to see what any "British light" gov't here will do in the future when a sovereign (non-republic) govt roots in the US.