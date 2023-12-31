In the first segment of this series, we were introduced to the role of leading grand strategists of the British Empire- working in tandem with Jesuits-- in creating new synthetic cults which permeated Christianity and Judaism in the form of End Times eschatology of pre-millennial dispensationalism and political Zionism. The creation of a New Babylon and rise of an anti-Christ figure was there outlined along with the emergence of a neo-Templar cult devoted to recreating the Kingdom of Jerusalem purged of Arabs and Jews was also explored.

In part 2, we were introduced to the crisis of the British Empire of the late 19th century and the creation of two new priesthoods that oversaw a grand strategy to save the dying British Empire and revive a new world religion based on eugenics, race science, transhumanism, and a certain type of gnostic mysticism that was pervasive during the ancient pre-Christian age.

In this third installment, we will plunge much more deeply into the structure of the ancient mystery religions, and solar deities that were revived by the Round Table Movement and Fabian Society over a century ago.

This exercise will take us into the direct transformation of Mithraic, Cybele-Attis, Apollonian, and Isis-Osiris priesthoods, into gnostic Christian mystery cults, the battles that took place at Nicaea, the transformation of those cults into the Benedictine order, the Cult of Archangel Michael, the Cistercians, Templars, Franciscans, Dominicans and Jesuits.

In part four, we will review how this occult underground oversaw the creation of the Hellfire Club, Rosicrucianism and Scottish Rite Freemasonry with a view towards paganism, Luciferians and the Eleusinian Mysteries. Finally, we will be introduced to the role of Carl Jung and the rise of a New Age aquarian conspiracy that shaped a generation of baby boomers, and new sect of elite mystic warriors shaped by a modern Mithraic power center in Big Sur California dubbed ‘The Esalen Institute’.

(*This post is too long for a substack post…)