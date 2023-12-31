Milner’s Round Table as Grail Knights of Mithra: Solar Cults from Rome to the New British Empire
In the first segment of this series, we were introduced to the role of leading grand strategists of the British Empire- working in tandem with Jesuits-- in creating new synthetic cults which permeated Christianity and Judaism in the form of End Times eschatology of pre-millennial dispensationalism and political Zionism. The creation of a New Babylon and rise of an anti-Christ figure was there outlined along with the emergence of a neo-Templar cult devoted to recreating the Kingdom of Jerusalem purged of Arabs and Jews was also explored.
In part 2, we were introduced to the crisis of the British Empire of the late 19th century and the creation of two new priesthoods that oversaw a grand strategy to save the dying British Empire and revive a new world religion based on eugenics, race science, transhumanism, and a certain type of gnostic mysticism that was pervasive during the ancient pre-Christian age.
In this third installment, we will plunge much more deeply into the structure of the ancient mystery religions, and solar deities that were revived by the Round Table Movement and Fabian Society over a century ago.
This exercise will take us into the direct transformation of Mithraic, Cybele-Attis, Apollonian, and Isis-Osiris priesthoods, into gnostic Christian mystery cults, the battles that took place at Nicaea, the transformation of those cults into the Benedictine order, the Cult of Archangel Michael, the Cistercians, Templars, Franciscans, Dominicans and Jesuits.
In part four, we will review how this occult underground oversaw the creation of the Hellfire Club, Rosicrucianism and Scottish Rite Freemasonry with a view towards paganism, Luciferians and the Eleusinian Mysteries. Finally, we will be introduced to the role of Carl Jung and the rise of a New Age aquarian conspiracy that shaped a generation of baby boomers, and new sect of elite mystic warriors shaped by a modern Mithraic power center in Big Sur California dubbed ‘The Esalen Institute’.
Something about the human being that needs God/Jesus. The plus being free choice (Jesus: "Who do you think I am?"; free choice is a rule of the universe and human nature (as created) The minus of that rule, the human -- as the opposition knows -- is at high risk of being swept into human-authored cults that destroy the human and tgat human being (See Chad & Lori Daybell criminal cases on Court T.V; Chad's trial coming up).
I wondered why the Brits were planting cults in America. To form anti- Constitution, anti-human, anti-humane cults.
[The Daybell's murdered Lori's children under the cultists idea the latter were no longer human beings but "enemies"/zombies, as written by self-proclaimed prophet Chad (his own cult within the Mormon cult) See Lori Daybell trial testimony.]
The empire weaponizes the human soul's need for God/Jesus's agape Perfect Love by and of the sole, infinitely trustable God -- omniscient, omnipresent, omnipotent, three persons in One (not pantheism but Persons with no end or beginning, eternally existent, before space and time -- the ideal model of human personhood, compassionate, innately valuable [inalienable rights]) -- in relationship with the believer. The types of relationships ideal and not, laid out in the bible. Disregarding of course the various Christian misinterpretations (e.g.Pharisees and their empire-like hierarchies (of alleged innate superiority, innate inferiority), creating artificial spaces for violence(death) and the violated "over there" with the inferiorized "other".) Fear of death is not solved by fraudulent psychological projections.
I look forward to everything you have to present in 2024.
Too cool! Go, guys!