What were the core principles of the republic and how were those moral principles of natural law subverted over the course of a 260 year struggle to establish on this earth a system of representative government founded upon the consent of the governed, unalienable rights of all mankind, and the General Welfare?

How do the ideas of Plato, Cicero, St Augustine, Dante Alighieri, and Nicholas of Cusa play a direct role in the creation of modern international law via the Peace of Westphalia and revolution of 1776?

In this first of a series of historical video shorts inspired by the audiobook of Clash of the Two Americas vol 1 (the Unfinished Symphony), written by Matthew Ehret and Cynthia Chung, narrated by Hugh Patrick Trudeau and produced by Jason Dahl, this history is introduced as you've never seen it.

Was the US revolution as planned, steered and executed by the grand vision of Benjamin Franklin over the course of 4 decades merely a pragmatic fight between 13 colonies and an overbearing British Empire, or was something much greater at play during the years 1776-1783's signing of the Peace of Paris? Could the revolution have been successful without the international cooperation of republican leaders around the world stretching from France, Poland, Prussia, Ireland, Russia, and even India and Morocco? How about the influence of Chinese Confucian thought on the formation of the young republic and why did the Continental Congress choose the name of Muslim freedom fighter Hydar Ali as the name of the first US naval flag ship? How did Ben Franklin's discoveries in electricity play a role in recruiting the best minds of Eurasia to the cause of liberty? What was the role of Morocco in securing victory for American ships against barbary pirates allied to the British East India Company and why was Morocco the first nation to recognize American independence in 1777?

Why was the success of the American Revolution not replicated across the world after 1783 despite the fact that leading republican revolutionaries from France, Prussia, Italy, Germany, Poland, Ireland and even India worked tirelessly to ensure both the success of 1776 within the 13 colonies as well as in their home countries? Why did the new age of reason and win-win cooperation fail to manifest in the late 18th century while the archaic system of Hobbesianism and hereditary institutions kept its claws firmly into its human host.

In this 4th of a series you will be introduced to a side of Benjamin Franklin which has been suppressed by 250 years of revisionist history. This involves seeing him as a scientist, statesmen, poet and cultural warrior operating on a very long wave of history.

In this 5th segment we are introduced to the real reasons that Canada failed to become the 14th colony to break free of the British Empire in 1776.

In this 6th episode we are introduced to the founding of the British Fifth Column in North America that has come to be known as the 'Deep State' in modern times.

