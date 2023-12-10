In this week's edition of Multipolar Reality on Rogue News, V and I discuss the clash between the mystery cults of the ancient world with a special focus on Mithras, and the early clash with a young Christian movement which took place at the Council of Nicea. We also introduce the 'Hidden Hand Behind UFOs series for the audience of Rogue News.

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress