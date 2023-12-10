Discover more from Matt Ehret's Insights
Historical analysis, geopolitics, cultural warfare and other studies in Conspiracy Science
Over 12,000 subscribers
Continue reading
Multipolar Reality: A word on the Cult of Mithras, the Council of Nicea and Aliens
In this week's edition of Multipolar Reality on Rogue News, V and I discuss the clash between the mystery cults of the ancient world with a special focus on Mithras, and the early clash with a young Christian movement which took place at the Council of Nicea. We also introduce the 'Hidden Hand Behind UFOs series for the audience of Rogue News.