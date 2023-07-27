In this week’s episode of The Multipolar Reality on Rogue News, Matt Breaks down the opposing paradigms clashing over the strategic battleground of Africa with a look towards the breakdown of the Black Sea Grain Deal, the Russia-Africa Summit in St Petersburg, and build-up to the BRICS+ Conference in South Africa.

We discuss the overwhelming systemic self-contradictions underlying the rules based international order and ultra liberal woke agenda that is cannibalizing the west’s own basis of survival. An exposition of true vs illusory wealth is also taken up in order to better comprehend the difference between feudal vs authentic capitalism.

For more Canadian Patriot Press videos, click here

To purchase ‘Breaking Free of Anti China Psy Ops’ by Matthew Ehret and Cynthia Chung, click here