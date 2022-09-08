My First Crack at Guest Hosting Making Sense of the Madness on American Media Periscope
In this Labor Day Special edition of American Media Periscope's Making Sense of the Madness, I had the honor of filling in for my friend and fellow patriot Sean Morgan who needed a well-deserved break.
Five segments shaped the full program where we plunged into world events with an evaluation of the clash of systems multi vs uni polar shaping global dynamics, the reasons for the military encirclement of Russia and China, the insanity of monetarism that animated the race for tightening the money supply at the Central Bankers' conference in Jackson Hole Wyoming, the reasons for the self-mutilating energy policies across Europe and the USA as well as Maurice Strong's role in giving birth to the evil mutant today called "The Green New Deal".
Matthew Ehret the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas trilogy. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .
with all due respect to the people who invite you on to their show.. i believe this format: where it's just you, speaking your mind, without interruptions.. best compliment your talent.
Thank you Matt. I finished college in the mid 70's and I didn't get this much history and other good info in some courses all semester! You are a college education on steroids. I mean that in the best possible ways!