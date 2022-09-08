In this Labor Day Special edition of American Media Periscope's Making Sense of the Madness, I had the honor of filling in for my friend and fellow patriot Sean Morgan who needed a well-deserved break.

Five segments shaped the full program where we plunged into world events with an evaluation of the clash of systems multi vs uni polar shaping global dynamics, the reasons for the military encirclement of Russia and China, the insanity of monetarism that animated the race for tightening the money supply at the Central Bankers' conference in Jackson Hole Wyoming, the reasons for the self-mutilating energy policies across Europe and the USA as well as Maurice Strong's role in giving birth to the evil mutant today called "The Green New Deal".

Click below to watch the show on Rumble, and Bitchute

Follow American Periscope Media here.

Matthew Ehret the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas trilogy. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .

And watch our new CP documentaries here: