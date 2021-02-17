My Recent Renegade Inc. Interview (Theme: China China China)

In this episode of RT's Renegade Inc with renowned film maker Ross Ashcroft, I had the opportunity to discuss the clash of two paradigms vying for dominance in the wake of the oncoming financial collapse of the western system. Open vs Closed system thinking was explored as well as the history of open system (i.e.: creative) policy thinking in WW2 that ended with the death of FDR and the sabotage of his vision for a world of sovereign cooperating republics.