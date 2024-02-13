On this episode of the Chris Smith Show on TNT Radio, I was asked to give my analysis of the Putin-Tucker interview, the NATO push for full spectrum dominance, Putin’s thoughts on China, Bret Weinstein’s messy analysis of the Darien Gap, the causes of the border crisis, the FBI's role in carrying out false flags, and UFO psyops.

Watch the Christ Smith show on TNT Radio here: https://tntradio.live/shows/the-chris-smith-show/

Or watch on Bitchute here or Soundcloud here

Follow my work on Telegram at: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress