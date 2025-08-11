In this interview with Greg Carlwood on The Higherside Chats, I chatted about some of my controversial research demonstrating that Nikola Tesla’s entire origin story, life’s work and supposed achievements was a Rosicrucian hoax (not dissimilar from the earlier Rosicrucian scientific puppet Sir Isaac Newton).

I am also challenged by Greg over my belief that the oligarchy has no access to supernatural powers or demonic forces at their disposal.

Or watch on Rumble here, or Odyssee here

Subscribe to Higherside Chats here

Supplementary research

On the fraud of Newton and Tesla, check out my Occult Tesla series

For our China dossier click here

Get Science Unshackled here

Watch The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs episodes here

Follow my various social media accounts:

🌐 Website: canadianpatriot.org

✍️ Substack: @matthewehret

🐦 X (Twitter): @ehret_matthew

📘 Facebook: The Canadian Patriot

📸 Instagram: @the.canadian.patriot

🎙️ TikTok: @the.canadian.patriot

📺 YouTube: Canadian Patriot Press

Telegram: T.me/CanadianPatriotPress

You can also support my work on Patreon

*A General Notice from a new sponsor to this substack (Expat Money):

If you care about your liberty and your financial freedom, you need to hear about this.

From October 10th to 12th, Mikkel Thorup — host of The Expat Money Show, a program that I recently had the pleasure to participate in — is bringing together top experts from around the world for the Expat Money Online Summit… and it’s completely free to attend.

You’ll learn how to legally protect your wealth, secure second residencies and citizenships, reduce your tax burden, and own property abroad — all to safeguard your freedom.

This year’s focus is Latin America, where opportunity is booming.

Argentina and El Salvador is undergoing a dramatic transformations making it more conducive for foreigners to move, and Panama and Paraguay are offering simple residency programs.

Mikkel was born and raised in Canada, and is particularly passionate about helping Canadians seek higher ground and set up an offshore escape plan.

A “Plan B” is no longer optional — it’s essential.

Reserve your free ticket at ExpatMoneySummit.com.