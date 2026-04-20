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National Sovereignty: From the Battle of Lagnano to the Strait of Hormuz (with Anton Chaitkin)

Matthew Ehret's avatar
Matthew Ehret
Apr 20, 2026

What is the connection of the battle of Lagnano of 1176 which formed the Lombard League, to the valiant struggle for french liberation led by Joan of Arc, to the rise of the modern nation state through the Peace of Westphalia of 1648, the formation of the US republic in 1776 and the later battles to liberate humanity from empire led by the likes of Lincoln, John F Kennedy, Charles de Gaulle and the Enrico Mattei?

And what does all of this have to do with the Strait of Hormuz, and US foreign policy today?

In this special broadcast I chatted with Anton Chaitkin about these topics and more.

Get Anton’s books here

Subscribe to Anton's substack here:

Anton’s Substack
New historical discoveries for rising minds
By Anton Chaitkin

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