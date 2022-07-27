In this episode of the Mel K show, I was invited to 1) unpack the secret origins of NATO, 2) explain how this utopian military paradigm dovetailed with the rise of Neo-Malthusianism and also 3) conduct a deep dive on the synthetic shells installed into managerial positions within the collapsing neoliberal world order.

One paradox raised throughout the discussion: Why would devout anti-American British operatives like Lord Bertrand Russell and Rhodes Scholar Escott Reid both organize for a “US-run world government after WW2?” The answer is provided by the end of the program.

Click on the image below to watch the show on Rumble

Matthew Ehret the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas trilogy. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation .

And subscribe to my new Telegram channel at T.me/CanadianPatriotPress