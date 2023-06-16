The Western military alliance, NATO, will open a liaison office in the Japanese capital Tokyo next year despite warnings against its expansion into Asia.

Japanese media report that the military alliance will use the office as a hub for cooperation with South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Japan. The NATO’s plan was also announced by the Japanese ambassador to the U-S in May. Koji Tomita said the office will be set up to facilitate consultations in the region. The announcement comes amid growing military cooperation between China and Russia in the Asia-Pacific. Beijing warned against the plan when it was first reported. Opening an office in Tokyo, however, is facing a major obstacle as France, a key NATO member, is pushing back against it. President Emmanuel Macron has said the move would be a big mistake.

In this week’s News Review on Press TV, Matt Ehret and analyst Christopher Halali break down the dynamics of the west’s race to contain China and Russia

Or watch the program on Bitchute here

