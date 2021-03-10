Nazi Healthcare Reforms Revived Under Biden- Strategic Hour on Rogue News with Matt Ehret

In this week’s edition of the Strategic Hour on Rogue News, we took a deep dive into the eugenic-roots of the healthcare reforms now being revived under the direction of Obama-care architect Ezekiel Emmanuel and other social engineers running Biden’s administration. We will look at the nature of human demographics and the impending “baby boomer time bomb” now exploding across the Trans Atlantic system and how the two possible answers are: 1) remaining within closed system post-industrial systems while reviving cost-cutting Nazi health reforms (including mass euthanasia now expanding quickly across the Five Eyes or 2) return to an open system pro-industrial growth model as exhibited with China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

OR WATCH THIS VIDEO ON MY BITCHUTE CHANNEL HERE

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , a BRI Expert on Tactical talk, and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and in 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation . Consider helping this process by making a donation to the RTF or becoming a Patreon supporter to the Canadian Patriot Review.