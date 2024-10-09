New Film Release! The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs EPISODE 3
The New Age of the Sorcerers: UFOs, MK Ultra and the Cold War
In this third episode of 'The Hidden Hand Behind UFOs' we reveal the architects behind a new world religion premised around alien deities, psychoactive drugs and psychological warfare.
The human-made origins of UFOs are examined with a look towards German and Italian flying saucer programs absorbed into the Anglo-American 'secret science' program after World War 2.
Additionally, the work of Allan Dulles, Carl Jung, Laurence Rockefeller and other leading sorcerers of this war on the minds of the world population will be exposed in ways that will shock and surprise you.
Sit back and enjoy this labor of love (and don’t forget to help share this widely)
Or watch on Rumble here, or Odyssee here
A NOTE TO ALL: These films are very large investments in time and money, and rely on crowd funding. To offer your support and help us create more of these documentaries, please consider making a donation here (or email me at canadianpatriot1776@tutanota.com if you would like to make a larger donation).
Brilliant work 👏 This was exceptional!
Movie and pop corn tonight for me! The best kind of movie 🎥 you guys should replace history channel and the likes of it. Better cgi better story better voices👌
( judging from last one, im sure this part will be equivalent if not better)