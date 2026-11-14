New Priesthood: Oracle/AI, Kayfabe, CIA Occult Experiments & Mass-casualty Events

This week, I had a fun conversation with host Christian White to discuss a myriad of fascinating topics that are usually not treated in one singular conversation.

They include, but are not limited to: Dynamics shaping the systemic banking collapse, Global flashpoints: Hormuz, Ukraine, the Arctic and Golden Dome, the powers running the world (Factions and old bloodlines), neo-Templar Chivalric orders: Golden Fleece, Garter, Knights of Malta etc, The war on beauty: art, music, architecture and CIA modernism, Controlled left-right dialectics and end-times ideology, The new priesthood: Oracle, AI and the ancient oracles, Stargate, remote viewing and CIA occult experiments, Today’s Stargate AI project and the 1960s counterculture, The boomer generation in power, What’s coming next: should people prepare? Lessons from the post–Civil War era, Canada, Mark Carney and the West’s military-driven industrial revival, Asymmetric warfare: Hormuz, Syria and color revolutions, Mass-casualty risk, continuity of government and “rogue AI”, The importance of the 2033 millennial date, Revelation of the method, and times when humanity broke the formula, After 1865: X Club, Fabians, Theosophists and Rhodes Scholars, the deeper meaning behind Saturn, Kronos and the symbolism of X, my thoughts on Jordan Maxwell and Zecharia Sitchin and finally Esalen, X-Men and Peter Thiel’s “Straussian Moment”

Watch the full program on Substack above, or Youtube here , Rumble here , or Spotify here

And Subscribe to Christian’s podcast here.

Enjoy the ride.

Bio: I am the editor-in-chief of The Canadian Patriot Review, and Director of the Rising Tide Foundation. I’ve written the four volume Untold History of Canada series, four volume Clash of the Two Americas series, the Revenge of the Mystery Cult Trilogy and Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality to a World in Chaos. I am also host of Pluralia Dialogos (which airs every second Sunday at 11am ET here).